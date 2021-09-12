CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNT-SMU notebook: Bennett makes return to SMU on night UNT's defense shows promise

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
 4 days ago
Buy Now North Texas running back Isaiah Thompson stretches for the goal line as he scores a touchdown against SMU on Saturday at Ford Stadium in University Park. Al Key/DRC

UNIVERSITY PARK — Former SMU coach Phil Bennett made his first appearance against SMU, a team he coached from 2002-07, since he took over as North Texas’ defensive coordinator on Saturday at Ford Stadium.

Bennett’s defense, particularly early on, was the highlight of UNT’s 35-12 loss to the Mustangs.

SMU didn’t score until Rashee Rice caught a pass over the middle and broke free for a 62-yard touchdown late in the second quarter.

UNT held SMU to 162 yards in the first half and forced three turnovers.

“In the first half we flew to the ball and executed,” UNT linebacker Kevin Wood said. “We were successful there for the most part.”

Defensive tackle Dion Novil intercepted a Tanner Mordecai pass to set up an Ethan Mooney 19-yard field goal.

UNT linebacker Tyreke Davis forced a Ulysses Bentley IV fumble on second-and-goal from the Mean Green’s 3-yard line that fellow linebacker KD Davis recovered to stop an SMU threat.

John Davis Jr. later intercepted a Mordecai pass intended for Reggie Robertson Jr. inside the Mean Green’s 10-yard line.

UNT turned to Bennett to revamp a defense that finished last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game last season. The Mean Green allowed 418 yards in a season-opening win over Northwestern State.

UNT’s performance in the first half was a positive step before SMU answered with 28 points after halftime.

“You keep sputtering offensively and eventually it comes back to hurt your defense,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said.

  • UNT lost wide receiver Tommy Bush to a leg injury in the first half.

The Georgia transfer caught a slant from UNT quarterback Jace Ruder before being dragged down from behind by SMU defensive back Bryce McMorris.

Trainers helped Bush off the field with what appeared to be a leg injury following his lone catch of the game that covered 22 yards. Bush caught two passes for 21 yards in his UNT debut last week in a win over Northwestern State.

  • Former Ryan standouts Tyreke Davis and Delano Robinson faced off for the final time in the UNT-SMU rivalry.

Davis is a fifth-year senior and four-year starter for UNT. He entered the game with 188 tackles in his career.

Robinson led SMU with 77 tackles last season and posted five tackles in the Mustangs’ season opener.

Robinson is also a senior.

Briefly UNT

The North Texas women’s golf team completed play at the inaugural Sam Golden Invitational at Robson Ranch’s Wildhorse Golf Club on Tuesday and shot a 7-over 295 to finish the event at 6-over par in a tie for 11th place with Charlotte. The Mean Green, the defending Conference USA champions,...
Gameday: Tyreke Davis, UNT prepared to face former teammate Tre Siggers in showdown with SMU

North Texas linebacker Tyreke Davis has become accustomed to facing old friends when the Mean Green take on SMU each season. His best friend during his high school days at Ryan was Delano Robinson, a fellow linebacker who is now one of the Mustangs top players. They are still close and compete annually to see who can post the most tackles and interceptions.
Longtime friends Phil Bennett, Darrell Dickey helped revive UNT-SMU series that once appeared dead

Phil Bennett was in the formative stages of his tenure as SMU’s coach back in the early 2000s when he went to his athletic director Jim Copeland with a request. Bennett was fed up with the daunting task of opening each season with games against major conference teams as he tried to rebuild SMU’s program. The Mustangs faced Texas Tech and Oklahoma State in each of the first three seasons of his tenure that began in 2002 and traveled to Texas A&M in his fourth.
