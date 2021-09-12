CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Tucson looks to continue their hot streak

By Nate Martinez
allsportstucson.com
 4 days ago

FC Tucson (7-5-8) had an amazing week on the pitch. They traveled to Massachusetts last week and earned three points after beating New England II Revolution. The Men In Black weren’t done there. They travelled to Arlington last Saturday to take another point in a draw against North Texas SC.

tucsonpost.com

Red-hot Mercury look to continue winning ways vs. Fever

Phoenix Mercury guard Kia Nurse was assessing her recent scoring surge when she said this week that, "It's never too late to find your stroke." Turns out that adage also applies to the red-hot Mercury. Under .500 before the Olympic break, Phoenix is riding a seven-game winning streak entering Saturday's...
NBA
fcdallas.com

North Texas SC Draws FC Tucson 1-1

7’ – (SHOT, NTX) Gibran Rayo had his close-range shot saved by Wallis Lapsley to prevent the goal scoring opportunity. 24’ – (SHOT, NTX) Collin Smith’s shot attempt from the right side of the box was comfortably saved by Lapsley in the middle of the goal. 45’+2’ – (CHANCE, NTX)...
DALLAS, TX
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
chatsports.com

Ole Miss Volleyball continues winning streak

The Rebels are 5-0 this season after sweeping the Ole Miss Invitational. To launch the Ole Miss Invitational, Ole Miss matched up with University of Texas at San Antonio at noon on Friday. By the time the score reached 13-9 in the first set, sophomore Samantha Schnitta already made 4 kills. The Rebels began the tournament with a bang by beating UTSA in a quick three sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-14.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
chatsports.com

Allen Scores to Continue Win Streak at St. Thomas

The Drake men's soccer team extended its winning streak to three matches after taking down St. Thomas, 1-0, Monday afternoon in St. Paul, Minn. In the 37th minute, senior Bradan Allen found the lower left of the net to score for the Bulldogs (3-1-0), putting them up, 1-0. Allen ended the match with two shots and one on goal.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fctucson.com

FC Tucson to spotlight First Responders on Sept. 11

FC Tucson will pay tribute to local firefighters, EMT, police officers and other emergency personnel when it hosts First Responders Night presented by Rescue Me Wellness at Kino North Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11. As part of the special pre-match ceremonies, FC Tucson will recognize Marcella Hammond, Danny Leon, Ben...
MLS
Tulsa World

FC Tulsa carries winning streak into home rematch with Indy Eleven

FC Tulsa is entering Wednesday’s home match against Indy Eleven in a much different situation than when they met five weeks ago at ONEOK Field. On that occasion, Indy Eleven handed FC Tulsa its fourth consecutive loss, 2-0. FC Tulsa (11-9-1, 34 points), however, enters the rematch on a four-match winning streak.
MLS
Person
Noah Franke
CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF Looks To Continue Unbeaten Streak Against Columbus Crew

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will seek to continue its record of positive runs as it returns home to DRV PNK Stadium this Saturday to take on the 2021 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew. The local team has a record of seven victories, five draws and nine losses for a total of 26 points. The Columbus Crew comes into this game with a record of seven victories, six draws and ten losses for a record of 26 points. Fans will be able to watch the game starting at 8 p.m. on My33, CW34, Unimás and the Inter Miami App. Against Cinci, defender/midfielder Brek Shea, scored his second goal of 2021 as defender Nicolás Figal registered his second assist of the 2021 season. This weekend’s match against the Columbus Crew at DRV PNK Stadium will be the first meeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami is currently on a four-match unbeaten run and unbeaten in eight of the team’s past nine matches. The Columbus Crew comes into this game after falling 3-2 on the road against Orlando City SC.
MLS
expressnews.com

San Antonio FC loses on road to Austin Bold FC, snapping unbeaten streak

SAFC (8-6-7) was playing for the fourth time in 11 days, entering with three wins and a draw in its previous four matches. San Antonio pushed forward late in Tuesday’s match in search of an equalizer, finishing with 57.6 percent of possession and a 16-15 margin in shots. Austin (7-6-8) built a 9-4 lead in shots on target.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
hngnews.com

Cardinals continue hot start

Sun Prairie started the week ranked No.7 in Division 1 thanks to a great start to the season including a 0-0 draw with Waunakee and a 5-0 victory over Monona Grove. The Cardinals welcomed another challenger Thursday, Sept. 2 in Sauk Prairie, the No. 5 team in Division 2. The Cardinals kept up their breakneck pace, however, another 5-0 victory to boost them to 2-0-1 on the season.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
dallassun.com

Earthquakes, FC Dallas each hope to start new streaks

The San Jose Earthquakes look to rebound after seeing their 10-match unbeaten streak come to a halt when they visit FC Dallas on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. The Earthquakes (6-8-8, 26 points) pieced together a 3-0-7 run before allowing a goal in the 89th minute of a 1-0 setback to the Colorado Rapids last weekend. The loss loomed large for San Jose, which resides in 10th place in the Western Conference.
MLS
#Fc Tucson#Usl League Two#North Texas Sc#The Men In Black#Usl League One#Fort Lauderdale Cf#Tormenta#The Richmond Kickers#Espn Plus
dynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo break winless streak in dominant win over Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC finally broke their winless streak which had extended to 16 games. They did it well by besting the visiting Austin FC in commanding fashion with a 3-0 win at BBVA Stadium. Houston looked in control for most of the game with their tactics working well on both sides of the ball.
MLS
allsportstucson.com

2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Sahuaro

2020 record: 0-3 in a season cut short because of COVID-19. Head coach: Scott McKee, 70-54 in 13th season at Sahuaro and 82-94 overall in 18th season. McKee has enjoyed success with the Cougars, especially in the last three seasons with a 19-9 record. He started his coaching career at Pueblo, a difficult place to sustain a winning program, with a 12-40 record from 2004 to 2008. McKee was an all-state lineman at Sabino who went on to walk on at Arizona and played under the late Dick Tomey, whom McKee idolizes. McKee runs his own painting business McKee’s Quality Painting and has been known to paint homes or businesses of clients until the early hours of the morning before waking to head to Sahuaro.
HIGH SCHOOL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
allsportstucson.com

FC Tucson remains in playoff position with win over Fort Lauderdale CF

FC Tucson continued their recent dominance in USL League One play last night, beating Fort Lauderdale CF by a score of 3-0 on Saturday night at Kino North Stadium. The Men In Black (8-8-5, 29 points) are 4-0-1 in their last five matches and they are now positioned at No. 4 in the standings. The top six teams qualify for the postseason. The regular season ends October 31.
MLS
allsportstucson.com

TYFSF Game of the Week: Jaguars remain undefeated in 9U action

The 9U Jaguars played a steady run game to get past the Falcons Saturday morning at Catalina High School by a score of 18-0. The victory kept the team from Tucson High undefeated in the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation (TYFSF) and the Falcons remain in the mix for one of the top spots in the division.
TUCSON, AZ
lanthorn.com

Women’s soccer continues win streak in Missouri

After a hot start with back-to-back wins, the Grand Valley State University women’s soccer team and new head coach, Jim Conlon, continue to add to the win category with a 5-2 victory over Northwest Missouri State. The team traveled to Missouri for a weekend of non-conference pool play, and after...
MISSOURI STATE

