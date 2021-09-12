FC Tucson looks to continue their hot streak

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will seek to continue its record of positive runs as it returns home to DRV PNK Stadium this Saturday to take on the 2021 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew. The local team has a record of seven victories, five draws and nine losses for a total of 26 points. The Columbus Crew comes into this game with a record of seven victories, six draws and ten losses for a record of 26 points. Fans will be able to watch the game starting at 8 p.m. on My33, CW34, Unimás and the Inter Miami App. Against Cinci, defender/midfielder Brek Shea, scored his second goal of 2021 as defender Nicolás Figal registered his second assist of the 2021 season. This weekend’s match against the Columbus Crew at DRV PNK Stadium will be the first meeting between the sides in Club history. Inter Miami is currently on a four-match unbeaten run and unbeaten in eight of the team’s past nine matches. The Columbus Crew comes into this game after falling 3-2 on the road against Orlando City SC.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO