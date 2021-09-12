Westminster drops three of four, couple of Blue Jays make history

It was an eventful weekend for a couple of Blue Jays, but Westminster volleyball came out of its four games at Rhodes College with a 1-3 record and a 2-4 for the season. Day one saw Erica Schraeder surpass 1,000 career digs in the loss against Huntingdon (21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-25, 13-15), and Erika Wanyonyi set the school record for most kills in a match with 30 in the win against Austin (25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 15-8) — the most by a Blue Jay since 28 by Brenna Seboldt in 1995. The Blue Jays would play another five-setter in a loss against Rhodes (19-25, 25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 5-15) and lose in four sets to Texas Lutheran (12-25, 18-25, 25-23, 19-25).