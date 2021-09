Dylan Ferrandis and Jett Lawrence ended the 2021 season just as strong as they were for its entirety and remained atop the Motocross Power Rankings after Round 12 at Hangtown. Saying Ferrandis was the dominant force in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450 division is an understatement. Claiming victory in the final race of the season gave him a .500 rating in terms of overall wins and he was perfect in regard to overall podium finishes. It was not the first time someone has earned a perfect record of podiums – in fact, it has happened eight times previously – but to do so as a rookie is remarkable.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO