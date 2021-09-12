Everything that PJ Fleck had to say following the Miami (OH) win

--- Opening statement from PJ Fleck. First and foremost, I just want to thank our crowd, band, student section, our fans for being here. Unbelievable tailgating as you came in. I think all of us just need to be able to take a step back, and I know we got a lot of questions and I know you know we won the game and, you know, we're excited about that. People probably aren't excited about how we won the game, we're gonna talk about that.