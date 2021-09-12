CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Sept. 11)

By 406mtsports.com
Missoulian
 4 days ago

Will be updated as we receive results. • Hudson Rohrer threw four touchdown passes — two to Michael Leach, who also rushed for a 76-yard score — and Simms piled up 51 points in the first half en route to thumping Shelby 64-28. Gaven Flanagan ran for a 43-yard score and Steve Schubarth rushed 44 yards for another as the Tigers built a 37-0 lead after one quarter and made a case for cracking the 406mtsports.com rankings. Rohrer threw his other two TDs to Josey Hinderager, for 2 and 32 yards, in the first half. Second-half stats were not available.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
scorebooklive.com

Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Alabama High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 6-12)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 6-12 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Sept. 20. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email regan@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.
HIGH SCHOOL
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 3

Help us get more scores faster by tweeting the score from your school with #WLKYScores or by tagging @WLKY in your tweets!. UPSjobsKY.com Game of the Week: Male 28 St. Xavier 21. South Oldham 12 Ballard 41. St. Rita 27 Trinity 14. North Hardin 7 Manual 35. CAL 49 Bullitt...
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Tigers#Power Dutton Brady
kiss951.com

(WEEK 2 PICKS) MRL’s High School Football Tournament

Last week we brought back our favorite segment from 2019. It’s the MRL High School Football Tournament. Each week, MRL(+N) will pick a local high school team to win their football game that week. The reasoning will be different, conferences will change, but the goal is to win the most games throughout the high school football season. The first year we did it – we said that the two show members with the most losingest records would have to be handcuffed together for 24 hours. Maney & LauRen were those two show members, and they did in fact remain handcuffed for 24 hours. This year’s bet is going to be good. We’ve narrowed it down to 3 bets, just waiting to see if they’re approved by legal 😉
HIGH SCHOOL
scorebooklive.com

Alabama high school football scores: Week 4 results (Sept. 10)

It’s Week 4 of the 2021 Alabama high school football season and SBLive has you covered with scores, game recaps and much more. For complete statewide results, check our scoreboards below:. 7A SCOREBOARD | 6A SCOREBOARD. 5A SCOREBOARD | 4A SCOREBOARD. 3A SCOREBOARD | 2A SCOREBOARD. You can also download...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Tribune

High school sports results (Friday-Saturday): Top-ranked Roosevelt opens football season in dominating fashion

Severance, University compete in Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, in Colorado Springs: Local programs University and Severance competed in the annual pre-state meet, on the same course the state meets will take place on in October, the Norris Penrose Event Center. Alamosa won the Class 3A boys team title (34 points) and the 3A girls team title (21). University (136) finished seventh in the boys team standings, one spot ahead of Severance (159). Individually, University junior Owen Bonnell finished 17th (19:28.40) in the boys 3A meet. Severance sophomore Roy Brocker was the Silver Knights’ highest boys placer, finishing 26th (19:58.60). Severance placed fifth (120) in the girls team standings, while University’s girls finished seventh (143). Silver Knights sophomore Hanna Schissler finished 10th, individually (22:11.70). University junior Kate Harvey placed 14th (23:12.80) in the girls race. Highland’s Kole Rodriguez placed 85th in the boys 2A meet (23:15.2), while Highland’s Caitlyn O’Rand was the highest placing local girl in 2A, placing 69th (30:34.2).
GREELEY, CO
Missoulian

Noxon, Plains shut down schools, athletics due to COVID-19

BOZEMAN — Noxon High School has moved to remote learning through Sept. 24, thus shutting down athletics as well, and Plains High School has shuttered its doors until Monday, also impacting sports. As of Tuesday, they are the only two Montana schools halting extracurricular activities due to COVID-19, though a...
NOXON, MT
kiss951.com

(WEEK 3 RESULTS) MRL High School Football Tournament

We have a segment on The MRL Morning Show where the four of us (Maney, Roy, LauRen & Producer Nicole) pick a local high school football team to root for each week. The only rule is that each week you have to pick a different high school. This week was week 3 of our tournament. After both Roy & Nicole had games get cancelled last week due to COVID, they picked 2 teams this week to get caught up while LauRen & Maney chose 1 like normal.
HIGH SCHOOL
AthlonSports.com

College Fantasy Football: Week 2 DFS Picks Saturday (Sept. 11) Games

Week 2 of the 2021 college football season continues on Saturday, Sept. 11. That means it’s time to pick your optimal DraftKings college football fantasy lineup. Fortunately, our college football fantasy experts are ready to help. Players from 12 matchups are available to be selected on DraftKings for the first slate on Saturday, including Oregon-Ohio State, Texas A&M-Colorado and California-TCU. The afternoon lineups can be filled by five matchups, including Ball-State-Penn State and Iowa-Iowa State. The first night section features eight contests to choose from, including Appalachian State-Miami, Texas-Arkansas and Missouri-Kentucky. The final slate features four contests to make selections from, including Idaho-Nevada, UNLV-Arizona State, Utah-BYU, and Stanford-USC.
FOOTBALL
Missoulian

Tuesday sports roundup: Hellgate's soccer matches postponed

Missoula Hellgate's boys and girls home soccer matches versus Kalispell Flathead slated for Tuesday were postponed because of a lack of officials. The home matches will be made up on Sept. 30. Kalispell Glacier posted a 6-0 win over the Missoula Big Sky boys. Davis Rennie scored two goals. Hunter...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoulian

'A lot of weapons': Montana State's receiving threats have helped offense achieve uncharacteristic balance

BOZEMAN — The Drake football team did its homework, but for a two-year-old assignment. The Bulldogs were facing Montana State, a team with a mobile quarterback and a head coach reputed to have a run-first philosophy. The Bobcats rushed for a program-record 3,871 yards in 2019 on 681 carries, 301 more than their pass attempts. Their best running back, Isaiah Ifanse, was starting against Drake on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy