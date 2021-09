TAZEWELL, TN (WLAF) – The Lady Cougars Soccer team traveled to Claiborne County to battle the Bulldogs Thursday night. Both squads came out ready to play. What has proven to be an exciting, physical matchup in prior seasons continued this year. The Bulldogs struck first with a goal in the fifth minute of the first half. Campbell County answered in short order on a cross from Sage Elwin to Zaylyn Ivey to tie the game in the twelfth minute. Sage Elwin had a beautiful goal from outside the 18 yard box giving the Cougars a 2-1 lead, but only for about a minute as the Bulldogs were able to equalize all within two minutes.

TAZEWELL, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO