CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

MLS-leading Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng and Tajon Buchanan scored and the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday.

New England (17-4-4) set a MLS season record with its 14th victory by a one-goal margin. New York City (10-8-4), which has won seven straight at home, had its road winless stretch extended to seven games.

Santiago Rodríguez scored for New York City. It was reduced to 10 men in the 53rd when Alfredo Morales received his second yellow card.

SOUNDERS 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored his second goal of the season and Western Conference-leading Seattle beat Minnesota.

Seattle (13-4-6) snapped a four-game winless stretch at home. Minnesota (8-7-7) had its four-game undefeated run on the road end.

Paulo scored in the 22nd minute. Nicolás Lodeiro and Nicolas Benezet connected on a give-and-go along the right side, and Benezet sent it back to the edge of the penalty area for Paulo’s one-touch finish off the post and in.

D.C. UNITED 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ola Kamara scored on a penalty kick for his 13th goal of the season and D.C. United tied New York.

D.C. United (9-10-4) snapped a two-match road losing streak. Dru Yearwood scored in the fifth minute for New York (6-10-5). The Red Bulls have lost five of their last eight — with two draws.

GALAXY 1, RAPIDS 1, TIE

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Samuel Grandsir scored in the 80th minute and Los Angeles tied Colorado.

Michael Barrios scored in the 64th minute for Colorado (12-4-6). Los Angeles (11-8-4) is winless in four games.

CINCINNATI 2, TORONTO FC 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner and Haris Medunjanin scored and Cincinnati beat Toronto FCfor its first victory at TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati (8-10-6) snapped a 12-game winless streak, including three straight losses. Toronto (3-14-6) has lost five straight matches and is winless in eight.

NASHVILLE 1, MONTREAL 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Walker Zimmerman scored in the 66th minute in Nashville’s victory over Montreal.

Zimmerman connected on a header off Hany Mukhtar’s free kick.

Nashville improved to 10-2-11. Montreal dropped to 8-8-7.

INTER MIAMI 1, CREW 0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored in the 16th minute and Inter Miami beat Columbus.

Miami (8-9-5) has won six of its last nine matches, including all five of its home games during the run. Columbus (7-11-6) has lost eight of its last nine games, including five straight defeats on the road.

EARTHQUAKES 1, FC DALLAS 1, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored his 12th goal of the season and FC Dallas tied San Jose.

Dallas (6-10-8) snapped a two-game home losing streak, after going 18 straight home games without defeat. San Jose (6-8-9) is unbeaten in eight straight matches against FC Dallas.

Oswaldo Alanís opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the sixth minute, and Pepi tied it in the 50th.

DYNAMO 3, AUSTIN 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Fafà Picault scored two goals and Houston beat Austin to snap a 16-match winless streak.

Houston (4-10-10) ended the longest single-season winless run in MLS history. Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids had 18-game winless runs spanning two seasons. Austin (5-14-4) didn’t score for the first time in five matches.

Griffin Dorsey also scored.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, FIRE 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — José Mauri and Johnny Russell each scored in the opening six minutes and Sporting Kansas City beat Chicago.

Kansas City (12-5-7) has won six straight home matches against the Fire (6-12-5).

Comments / 0

Related
nycfc.com

New York City FC vs. FC Dallas Moved to Red Bull Arena

New York City FC can today confirm that the New York Yankees’ rain-out on August 21 has impacted our September 14 match vs. FC Dallas at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have rescheduled their game for September 13 at 2:05pm and, as a result, we have been forced to relocate our match vs. FC Dallas on September 14 to Red Bull Arena, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30PM ET.
MLS
New England Revolution

Revolution II Preview: New England Hosts Tormenta FC on Sunday Night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution II (7-8-3, 24 pts.) will close out a two-game week at home, hosting South Georgia Tormenta FC (7-11-3) for the first time at Gillette Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN+. Revolution II fell on Wednesday night at...
MLS
ESPN

Nashville SC downs New York City FC on Mukhtar double

Hany Mukhtar scored twice and host Nashville SC benefited from an own goal by New York City FC to cruise to a 3-1 victory on Friday. Joe Willis finished with six saves for Nashville SC (9-2-11, 38 points), who improved to 8-0-6 at home this season. The Music City representatives also moved past Orlando City into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, although the Lions host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
MLS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Austin American-Statesman

At the whistle: Austin FC blows lead in 2-1 loss to Vancouver

Austin FC plugged one hole only to find a separate leak. The first half of its expansion season in Major League Soccer was plagued by the inability to score, but the addition of Sebastián Driussi sparked the offense. In his five starts, including the 2-1 loss Saturday night on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps, Austin FC has scored eight goals and has been shut out only once. In the five matches before Driussi’s insertion into the starting lineup, Austin FC managed three goals, all in the same game, while getting shut out four times.
MLS
KUTV

Menéndez scores first MLS goal, RSL beats FC Dallas 3-2

Sep 4, 2021 8:24 PM — SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jonathan Menéndez scored his first MLS goal and Real Salt Lake rallied to beat FC Dallas 3-2. Noah Powder’s shot was deflected by a defender and parried away by goalkeeper Phelipe Megiolaro, but Menéndez put away the rebound with a one-touch shot to give Real Salt Lake the lead for good in the 54th minute. Albert Rusnák made it 3-1 in the 72nd. Franco Jara’s roller FC Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, but Justen Glad headed home a ball-in by Aaron Herrera just before halftime to tie it. Jesús Ferreira scored for Dallas in the 80th minute.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haris Medunjanin
Person
Nicolas Benezet
Person
Oswaldo Alanís
New England Revolution

Recap | Revolution II Draws South Georgia Tormenta FC, 1-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution II (7-8-4, 25 pts.) played to a 1-1 draw with South Georgia Tormenta FC (7-11-4, 25 pts.) on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium. Defender Ryan Spaulding scored his third goal of the season for New England in the 23rd minute to open up an early lead. Azaad Liadi equalized for Tormenta FC just 10 minutes after Spaulding’s opener.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
nycfc.com

New York City FC Forward Taty Castellanos Voted MLS Player of the Month for August

New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos has been voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Month by members of the media for August of the 2021 MLS season. Castellanos scored four goals and added two assists in August, and was involved in each one of NYCFC’s goals over the month as they won two games and drew two others. Castellanos finished the month tied for sixth place in the standings for the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, with 10 goals on the season, while also tied for 10th place in the MLS assist standings with six in 2021.
MLS
chatsports.com

New York City FC International recap: September 2021

Peru's Alexander Callens (R) and Venezuela's Eric Ramirez (L) vie for the ball during their South American qualification football match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the National Stadium in Lima on September 5, 2021. (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Colorado Rapids#Inter Miami#Ap#Sounders 1#Minnesota United#Western Conference#D C United 1#D C United#The Red Bulls#Rapids 1#Cincinnati 2#Nashville 1#Inter Miami 1#Fc Dallas 1#Fc Dallas
chatsports.com

FC Dallas vs New York City FC: Game Thread

FC Dallas heads to New Jersey for the lone road trip against an Eastern Conference team this season as they take on New York City FC tonight. Last year these two sides were going to square off in the third week of the regular season but the coronavirus pandemic canceled that game and many others following it.
MLS
KTUL

FC Tulsa wins 5th straight, beats Indy Eleven 2-1 at home

TULSA, Okla. — The drive for five was successful even if it was a bit bumpy. FC Tulsa starting off strong in the 9th minute with a goal from Marlon Santos, but adversity struck in the 27th when GK Sean Lewis left due to injury. In came Austin Wormell who performed admirably including a couple of clutch saves late to preserve victory for the club, FC Tulsa's 5th in a row.
TULSA, OK
chatsports.com

Kaio Reis hat trick leads FC Delco U17s to 6-1 win over PA Classics in MLS Next opener

Major League Soccer, Pennsylvania, New York Red Bulls, France national under-16 football team, Union Academy, John McDaid, Philadelphia Union, Matt Poole, Ireland. FC Delco’s celebrated 2005 boys MLS Next team — semifinalists in the U16 age group last season — kicked off their 2021-2022 season with a parade of goals in a 6-1 win over PA Classics at The Proving Grounds.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

New York City FC loses after red card

Sep 11, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution midfielder Brandon Bye (15) heads the ball away from New York City midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports. New York City FC were fighting in a draw until a red...
MLS
thedallasnews.net

New York City FC looks to get back on track vs. FC Dallas

New York City FC will look to return to form and build on its chances of making the MLS postseason when it hosts FC Dallas on Tuesday in an interconference match in Harrison, N.J. Both teams look for a rebound and a quick turnaround after matches on Saturday. It's the...
MLS
chatsports.com

FC Dallas comes from behind twice to draw New York City FC 3-3

FC Dallas picked up a valuable road point on Tuesday night in a 3-3 draw with New York City FC. Dallas came from behind twice in this game as Jader Obrian scored a brace while Jesus Ferreira picked up his sixth goal of the season. FC Dallas jumped out on...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy