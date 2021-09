NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. – Tannah Hendrickson is a first year Bio major who is looking to take a veterinary path after school. “I’m looking forward to the transition between college and high school and I’m excited to see what it brings” Tannah said. She also is looking for local veterinary clinics to shadow at to gain more experience in her field over the summer or winter times. Tannah said she quickly took a liking to her Westminster 101 class with Dr Krantz, who she said is her favorite teacher so far. “The workload seems pretty light and Krantz just brings a warm inviting persona to the room so I think it will be perfect for my introduction to the school, and he’s also really knowledgeable about the personnel around so I know where to start if I need any assistance or help around the campus.”

