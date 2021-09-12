...and WVU

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWatching us come out flat today, any confidence I had before is gone. We darn well better be focused and ready to play next Saturday.

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
Sean Ryan embraces transfer to WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Sometimes, when you’re trying to learn what makes someone tick inside, it doesn’t do a whole lot of good to look at him from the outside in, but instead to ask him how he views himself from the inside out. This is especially true with...
Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral

Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
Don Brown’s to-do list to mend UA defense: consistency, tackling, temperament

Three days later, Don Brown was still perplexed. How could the Wildcats play so well defensively at times, so poorly at others?. “I can’t put my finger on it,” the UA’s first-year defensive coordinator said Tuesday. “But that’s the facts.”. Welcome to Arizona, Coach. Defensive consistency has eluded the Wildcats...
Chris and Mike predict WVU's travel roster

We spent the latter part of Thursday's preview episode of Country Roads Confidential on our annual exercise of predicting West Virginia's travel roster for the opening game. The Mountaineers can bus to College Park, Maryland, with up to 70 players to handle all the plays on offense, defense and special teams. It's a fun and informative activity to see who coaches will and might involve on all three sides of the ball, but it can also be a task to get to the limit, to stay under the limit and to make various decisions along the way.
WVU Football Unveils Week 1 Uniforms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Football just unveiled its Week 1 uniforms vs. Maryland. The Mountaineers have a combined 48 uniform possibilities, but have opted for blue helmets, blue jerseys, and white pants for the first road game of the season. The team broke out the same combination in 2020 for the Week 8 game vs. TCU. The Mountaineers bested the Horned Frogs that game 24-6 on Nov. 14 in Morgantown.
Remembering WVU's Tony Richardson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Maybe it was Bill Kirelawich, the long-time West Virginia defensive line coach, who summed up Tony Richardson best just a few short hours after learning that the man who played on the defensive line for him in 1991 and 1992 had died unexpectedly Thursday morning.
As adversity arrives early for WVU, Brown seeks response

For the first time under head coach Neal Brown, WVU is starting a season with an 0-1 record. The Mountaineers suffered a 30-24 setback Saturday at Maryland, their first loss in a season opener since 2017 and their first loss to their border rival since 2013. Brown admitted that he was surprised by a number of West Virginia’s deficiencies in that loss, including the big one: turnovers.
Herd wins opener; Ohio, WVU both fall

Two out of three weren’t good, including the one at home. The 2021 college football season kicked off for Ohio University, Marshall University and West Virginia University on Saturday, but only the Thundering Herd came away with a Week 1 victory. Marshall, under first-year coach Charles Huff, rolled to a 49-7 victory over Navy in Annapolis, while the Mountaineers dropped a 30-24 heartbreaker to host Maryland in College Park. The Bobcats began the Tim Albin era on a bitter note as Ohio suffered a wire-to-wire 29-9 setback to visiting Syracuse at Peden Stadium. Details from the Ohio and Marshall contests will appear in the Wednesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)
WVU football notebook: Nowhere for WVU to go but up

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — West Virginia coach Neal Brown hadn’t had much time to reflect or gather his thoughts after a tough 30-24 loss at Maryland on Saturday when he sat down in front of the media. There were several evaluations he wasn’t ready to make without some film study....
Lynch continues to bring intensity and leadership to WVU volleyball

Every team has a star. That one player that shines when the team needs them the most. West Virginia volleyball's is fifth-year senior, middle blocker Briana Lynch. Lynch hails from Chattahoochee High School in John’s Creek, Georgia, where she began her volleyball career at the age of 12 and has been playing at a high level ever since.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Maryland

West Virginia will kick off their 2021 football season on Saturday afternoon, opening with a true away game against a Power Five opponent for the first time since 1982 when the Mountaineers defeated Oklahoma. This year, Neal Brown and Co. will take on long-time rival Maryland for the first time since WVU drubbed the Terrapins, 45-6, back in Morgantown in 2015. If you're unable to make the road trip to see the game in person, here's how you can keep up with everything from home.
