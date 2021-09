Every prospect in the country gets five official visits and one per school unless those visits fall in different academic years, so this year more than others in recent memory we are seeing prospects take two official visits to one school because of how the calendar fell and visits opened back up after Covid. Virginia Tech is using that stipulation to bring back talented forward Braden Huff for a second official visit. Huff came the first time in early June and is now set to return on Virginia Tech's biggest recruiting weekend in recent memory. Huff, an Illinois native, also looking at visits to Wisconsin and Gonzaga.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO