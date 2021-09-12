Listen: Florida State radio call of Hail Mary vs. Jacksonville State will infuriate Seminoles fans
Not only is Florida State losing on a Hail Mary to Jacksonville State bad enough, but the Seminole Radio Call makes things even worse. Florida State was so close to winning against Jacksonville State, and then they blew it on a Walk-off Hail Mary; that’s bad in and of itself. It’s even worse for the Seminole fans who heard it on the radio. Just listen to Gene Deckerhoff, FSU radio broadcaster and also, the voice of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.fansided.com
