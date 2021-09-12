CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

Bellaire tops Wheeling Central 14-7, earns program’s 700th victory

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLAIRE — The Bellaire football program joined an elite group Saturday afternoon at sun-splashed Nelson Field. With its hard-earned, 14-7, triumph over visiting Wheeling Central (2-1), the Big Reds (4-0) recorded win No. 700 in the process. They are only a handful of schools to achieve the mark and join Ohio Valley Athletic Conference members Steubenville, Martins Ferry and Dover on that coveted list.

The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
