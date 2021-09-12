Bellaire tops Wheeling Central 14-7, earns program’s 700th victory
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire football program joined an elite group Saturday afternoon at sun-splashed Nelson Field. With its hard-earned, 14-7, triumph over visiting Wheeling Central (2-1), the Big Reds (4-0) recorded win No. 700 in the process. They are only a handful of schools to achieve the mark and join Ohio Valley Athletic Conference members Steubenville, Martins Ferry and Dover on that coveted list.
