Telluride '21: C'mon C'mon

Starring Olivia Munn, Luke Bracey, Erica Ash, Dennis Boutsikaris. by Bill Chambers In her taped introduction to Violet, actress-turned-filmmaker Justine Bateman describes it as an immersive experience, tantamount to putting on a coat. I would say it's slightly more akin to having a pillow on your face. Though not explicitly autobiographical, the picture indeed betrays an insider's grasp of Hollywood politics in its portrait of a production executive plagued by self-doubt and industry sexism, including, fairly, the internalized misogyny of a female underling. Violet (Olivia Munn) has reached a ceiling in her current job that probably can't be broken. Her passion project is in limbo, the perfect man (Luke Bracey) is Just a Friend, and she's still shook from a relationship that ended badly when she accidentally burned down their apartment. A scene where her boss (the great Dennis Boutsikaris) gets her pumped up about the book of poetry she dreams of turning into a film only so he can sucker punch her in a meeting with talent, Scorpion-and-the-Frog-style, captures something essential of toxic power dynamics in the entertainment industry that a more straightforward lampoon of a Rudin/Weinstein type probably would not. Another truthful moment, opposite in effect, finds Violet making a move on Bracey's Red that surprises even her. It's genuinely swoony. Then she spends the drive back to his place worrying she'll be judged for dating beneath her station. (Red's a screenwriter.) The irony of Violet being an eminently relatable mess of insecurities in an Olivia Munn-shaped package fades over the course of the film, perhaps in a way it wouldn't have before "the great equalizer" of our current pandemic.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO