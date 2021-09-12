Life is Strange: True Colors Review Bombed Due to Tibet Flag

Considering how far technology has come, almost anybody can be a photographer with the device they have on hand. Despite this, photography has always been kind of a passing element in videogames applied in various ways. In Beyond Good And Evil it was used to make money, in Dead Rising it was used to earn experience and now it’s being used in TOEM to go on an adventure. The creative people at Something We Made have made a cute-looking game about traveling around and taking photos for yourself, people, and for fun. It’s a relaxing environment with a lot of quirk and weirdness to see.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO