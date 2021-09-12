CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life is Strange: True Colors Review Bombed Due to Tibet Flag

By Nick Maillet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, it looks like Life Is Strange: True Colors is being review bombed by Chinese users over the game's inclusion of the Tibetan flag in one of its downtown shops. Life is Strange: True Colors takes place in the fictional town of Haven Springs Colorado and its Main Street includes a diverse array of shops such as a bike store, marajuana dispensary, and a store named “Treasures of Tibet”. Treasures of Tibet features the Tibetan flag which also happens to be the symbol of the Tibetan independence movement, which is a political movement in favor of the separation of Tibet from China.

