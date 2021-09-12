CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame Notebook: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 32, Toledo Rockets 29

By Joshua Vowles
onefootdown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame Fighting Irish survived another thriller to start the college football season when they edged out the Toledo Rockets 32-29. It was a boring game, and then a frustrating game — and then it just went completely wild. A 3 play 75 yard touchdown drive in under 30 seconds by the Irish and quarterback Jack Coan put the Irish up with just 1:09 left in the game, and a busted Avery Davis reverse pass was converted into 2 points to add a little insurance. Still... it wasn’t until Notre Dame stripped the ball away and recovered a fumble with 25 seconds left in the game, that we could finally exhale a sigh of relief.

