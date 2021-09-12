Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace Strong thunderstorm outflow will impact portions of east central Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, northwestern Wallace County in west central Kansas, southeastern Cheyenne, northwestern Thomas and Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 1115 PM MDT/1215 AM CDT/ At 1045 PM MDT/1145 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorm outflow along a line extending from 11 miles south of St. Francis to 6 miles southwest of Kanorado. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, northwestern Wallace County in west central Kansas, southeastern Cheyenne, northwestern Thomas and Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas, including the following locations... Edson. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 446 and 450. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH