CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace Strong thunderstorm outflow will impact portions of east central Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, northwestern Wallace County in west central Kansas, southeastern Cheyenne, northwestern Thomas and Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas through 1115 PM MDT/1215 AM CDT/ At 1045 PM MDT/1145 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorm outflow along a line extending from 11 miles south of St. Francis to 6 miles southwest of Kanorado. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Kit Carson County in east central Colorado, northwestern Wallace County in west central Kansas, southeastern Cheyenne, northwestern Thomas and Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas, including the following locations... Edson. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 446 and 450. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Thomas County, KS
State
Colorado State
County
Sherman County, KS
City
Edson, KS
County
Wallace County, KS
City
Wallace, KS
County
Cheyenne County, KS
CBS News

France says leader of Islamic State in Sahara has been killed

France's president announced the death of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara's leader late Wednesday, calling Adnan Abu al-Walid al-Sahrawi's killing "a major success" for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that al-Sahrawi "was neutralized by French forces"...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

COVID-19 surge forces health care rationing in parts of West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In another ominous sign about the spread of the delta variant, Idaho public health leaders on Thursday expanded health care rationing statewide and individual hospital systems in Alaska and Montana have enacted similar crisis standards amid a spike in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler#Interstate 70
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy