Michigan State

Michigan's running game paves way to 31-10 win over Washington, 2-0 start

Derrick
 4 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Apparently Michigan players really meant it when they said they wanted the offensive identity to be physical and pounding the ball in the run game. That was the focus in the season opener and again in a 31-10 win over Washington before 108,345 at Michigan Stadium in a prime-time game Saturday. In what was dubbed a “maize out” at Michigan Stadium, the fans dressed accordingly while the players broke out all-blue alternative uniforms.

www.thederrick.com

