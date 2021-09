One of the greatest players in Raptors history will soon take his place among the legends of the game. Chris Bosh will join Paul Pierce, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber and more this weekend as the Class of 2021 is inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The 37-year-old's NBA career was unfortunately cut short because of health issues, but Saturday's ceremony will allow fans to appreciate the 13 stellar seasons he put together in Toronto and Miami.

