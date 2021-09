It looked as if North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was trying just to throw the football out of bounds to avoid a late sack. With 37 seconds left in the game, facing a 2nd-and-7 at the Virginia Tech 40-yard line, Howell heaved the ball to his right as he was spun toward the ground. The ball didn't reach the sideline. And it didn't hit UNC hands. Instead, it sailed right into the arms of Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner, who bobbled it three times as he was going to the ground and then a fourth time after he hit the turf.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO