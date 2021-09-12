CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: West Virginia hits daily record in new cases

ourquadcities.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia set two daily records in the past week for positive coronavirus cases as the pandemic continues to ravage the state. Thursday’s total of confirmed cases was a record 1,738, only to be broken by Saturday’s total of 1,821, according to state health data. The previous one-day high of more than 1,700 was set on Dec. 31.

www.ourquadcities.com

