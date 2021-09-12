Honey Lee, Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon, And Lee Won Geun Describe Key Points To Anticipate In “One The Woman”
The actors of SBS’s new drama “One the Woman” have revealed some reasons why you shouldn’t miss the drama!. The comedy drama is about a corrupt prosecutor who tries to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars in the dual roles of Jo Yeon Joo, the corrupt prosecutor, and Kang Mi Na, the chaebol daughter-in-law. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a third-generation chaebol who still has feelings for his first love.www.soompi.com
