Republican Party

Today in History

By The Associated Press
Times and Democrat
 5 days ago

Today is Sunday, Sept. 12, the 255th day of 2021. There are 110 days left in the year. On Sept. 12, 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center’s smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President George W. Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington “acts of war,” spoke of “a monumental struggle of good versus evil” and said that “good will prevail.”

Essence

Congress Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Monday's ceremony on Capitol Hill followed commemorative events with President, Vice President at sites tied to attacks. Lawmakers gathered on Capitol Hill for a Congressional remembrance ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. Monday’s assembly on the steps of the U.S. Capitol drew bipartisan leaders and members of the House and Senate, including the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC).
Daily Beast

Athlete Activist: Muhammad Ali Was a Fighter In and Out of the Ring

As several thousand fans packed a Louisville arena to attend Muhammad Ali’s funeral, in 2016, and as former president Bill Clinton and a surrogate for Barack Obama praised the hometown hero, it would’ve been easy to forget this fact: for years, the heavyweight champion of the world was the most hated professional athlete, perhaps the most hated person, in the United States.
wmar2news

Governor Hogan joins coalition to help Afghan allies in the U.S

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland has joined Welcome.US a national initiative to mobilize Americans to welcome and support the resettlement of Afghan allies in the United States. Welcome.US is being co-chaired by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, as well as...
Times and Democrat

EDITORIAL: World today is far more dangerous

Is America safer after its 20-year war on terrorism in Afghanistan has resulted in the Taliban’s victory? The answer, like the war itself, is muddled. The lack of resolution should cause considerable discomfort to Americans who lived through the trauma of 9-11 and cheered the U.S. military’s quick routing of al-Qaeda and its Taliban hosts in 2001. After the World Trade Center’s collapse, Americans had every right to believe President George W. Bush’s declaration from atop the wreckage that the United States would make the terrorists pay.
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
districtchronicles.com

Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Caused A Stir Over Their Met Gala Snub

The 2021 Met Gala took over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City on September 13, bringing out all the big players in the world of celebrity and fashion. But, once again, the Trump family were nowhere to be seen and The Lincoln Project wasted no time in reminding Ivanka Trump in particular about her family’s apparent ban.
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Fox News

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Floridians who have died of coronavirus: 'All those orphaned ferrets, it's a shame'

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who once choked up on the air over the death of a lion, sparked outrage after mocking Floridians on Monday who have died of COVID-19. "This is an interesting statistic. COVID deaths have proven to be much higher in states that voted for Trump," he said during his monologue. "Of the 54,000 Americans who died from COVID since the start of the summer, almost one of five — one in five of them died in Florida, which my God, all those orphaned ferrets, it’s a shame."
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
People

Arnold Schwarzenegger Suggests Gavin Newsom 'Figure Out How to Be Arnold Schwarzenegger' Ahead of Recall Vote

In an interview with CNN, the action star-turned-politician-turned-action star looked back on his 2003 recall election victory and the parallels with California today. Arnold Schwarzenegger has more thoughts to share on the California gubernatorial recall election that will wrap up next week, nearly 20 years after he became governor under similar circumstances.
MSNBC

George W. Bush condemns 'violent extremists,' Trump pushes back

Exactly 20 years after the Sept. 11 attack, George W. Bush delivered remarks in Pennsylvania, from the field where Flight 93 crashed. The former president's speech was poignant, and in many ways, important. "[W]e have seen growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders,...
Reason.com

Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is the Latest Sign of the Presidency Becoming a Monarchy

President Joe Biden's national vaccine mandate sparked a lot of debate and set political seismometers jumping even more frantically than usual. Most commentary has focused on two issues: Is forcing people to take vaccines a good idea, and will the courts sign off on the government's authority to do so? Those are great discussions to have, though anything involving "forcing people" should be a non-starter by default. But another important question is raised by the president's gambit to displace the Afghanistan fiasco from the headlines: How, in the United States, can one guy just impose his preferred policies, whether they're good, bad, or indifferent?
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
