Two Old Bloggers - Vikings vs Bengals Pregame Show

By Daily Norseman
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 1 of the NFL season is upon us. All games count. Your Minnesota Vikings travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. This matchup will be interesting with a Vikings' new-look defense versus Joe Burrow about 9 months from blowing an ACL. Burrow is in his second season, but only his 11th game. Mike Zimmer has a 5-2 opening game record, and an even better one against first and second-year QB’s. Seeing the defense communicate and gel to keep that record growing should happen, but will it? Both the Vikes and Bengals have some good players and weapons on both sides of the ball, but for both teams, their offensive lines are question marks, and defensive lines, especially in the interior pretty good.

