Isaac Ukwu could only grin. He knows how long it’s taken and everything he’s had to endure during his James Madison career. “It was kind of a weight lifted off my shoulders,” the Dukes defensive end said, “because it was my first sack here in five years at JMU, so it’s been a while. I was happy, I was excited and it was a big play for the team to be able to stop ‘em, so it felt good.”