What channel is Washington vs. Chargers on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 1 NFL game

By Trevor Booth
Sporting News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had one of the best years by a rookie in NFL history. Starting 15 games, he became the all-time rookie record-holder in passing touchdowns (31), total touchdowns (36), completions (396), games with 300-plus passing yards (eight) and three-plus touchdowns (six). Though Los Angeles finished with a 6-9 record, Herbert proved he could grow into one of the best signal-callers in the NFL.

