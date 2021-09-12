Did Ja’Marr Chase Guarantee a Bengals Victory?

No one can deny that Ja’Marr Chase had a remarkable college career. It remains to be seen whether he’ll have a remarkable NFL career. The only thing we can say with certainty is that he had a preseason to forget. A recent PFF piece points out that he struggled to catch the ball: “Drops aren’t the most stable statistic, but four drops on five preseason targets are enough to raise some red flags.” Catching the ball, I’m told, is the first and most basic part of being an effective receiver. Chase knows this: “Just catch the ball.