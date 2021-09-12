CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Wilson's 3 TD passes lead New Mexico past in-state rival

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0btX7AmY00

Terry Wilson passed for 385 yards and his third touchdown pass of the game — a 58-yarder to Mannie Logan-Greene — powered New Mexico to a 34-23 victory over in-state rival New Mexico State on Saturday night.

The hookup was the only touchdown of the second half as the defense for each team held tight in red-zone situations. Leading 24-20 in the third quarter, the Lobos (2-0) twice drove inside the 10 and came away with only a field goal and a seven-point lead.

New Mexico State (0-2) then drove to inside the Lobos 20 but had to settle for a field goal of their own and a 27-23 deficit. Wilson's throw to Logan-Greene early in the fourth quarter gave the Lobos a two-score lead they would not relinquish.

In addition to Wilson's 385 yards through the air, the Lobos rushed for 178 yards for a total of 563. Bobby Cole had 107 yards rushing and one touchdown. The Lobos were penalized 12 times for 111 yards.

The Aggies managed 263 yards. Dino Maldonado threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Clay Helton: USC football buyout cost sizable after firing

USC's decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton is a costly one for the Trojans. The university will owe Helton more than $10 million in buyout funds with two seasons left on his remaining contract, Yahoo Sports college football insider Pete Thamel reports. USC's weekend loss to Stanford at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Retired Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops has interesting answer to USC speculation

The USC head coaching vacancy has been a major talking point across the college football landscape this week. A current B1G coach reportedly has interest, and a former B1G coach weighed in on the job. Now, it’s a retired Big 12 coach getting asked about the position. Former Oklahoma coach...
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
FanSided

USC Football: Top 3 candidates to replace the fired Clay Helton

It never seemed like it would actually happen, but the USC football program has finally let go of head coach Clay Helton. It has been speculated about almost since the day that Helton was hired because it did not seem like USC went out and got the best coach that they could and settled yet again for another assistant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
FanBuzz

The 10 Best Marching Bands in College Football, Ranked

Marching bands are the pride of college football. They remind us why we love our favorite program while leading us to the rhythm of our alma mater’s fight song. A good halftime show is nothing without the built-in pageantry. It’s boring and lame, like reading your vacuum’s owner’s manual. Drum majors make sure we aren’t let down. They lead the band with high struts, waving arms and wearing suits that give me second-hand heat exhaustion.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Logan Greene#Aggies#Ap
Macon Telegraph

What Georgia’s Kirby Smart said about facing Shane Beamer, South Carolina

One of Shane Beamer’s biggest career steps came at Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs elevate to a national power at the beginning of the Kirby Smart era. A few years and a couple of stops later, the rising Beamer stands on the opposite sideline as South Carolina’s head coach. He will lead his program into Athens on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN), and both schools have opened the season 2-0.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Smart meets media, updates QB situation

University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with a pair of defensive players previewed Saturday’s first SEC matchup against South Carolina. The Bulldogs and the Gamecocks kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET in Athens, GA. On Tuesday, Coach Smart, Junior Travon Walker and Senior Ameer Speed offered the...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
heraldcourier.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Redwine's six TD passes lead UVa-Wise to 54-0 win over Virginia-Lynchburg

WISE, Va. – University of Virginia’s College at Wise quarterback Lendon Redwine played the role of video game wizard Saturday afternoon at Carl Smith Stadium. Working with a deep cast of tall, fast, and athletic receivers, the 6-foot-4 Dobyns-Bennett graduate posted a scrapbook-worthy performance as the Cavaliers rolled to a 54-0 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.
WISE, VA
INFORUM

C.J. Stroud's 4 TD passes lead No. 4 Ohio State past Minnesota

In his first career start, C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards and four second-half touchdowns as No. 4 Ohio State rallied to defeat host Minnesota 45-31 on Thursday in the season opener for each team. Stroud, who had never thrown a collegiate pass, was 13-for-22 with one interception for the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Cleveland.com

Colin Quinlan’s three TD passes push Willoughby South past Maple Heights, 31-14

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- Three touchdown passes in the first half is all that Colin Quinlan and the Willoughby South needed to keep their unbeaten season alive. The Rebels improved to 3-0 with a 31-14 victory over Maple Heights at Harry E. Winters Stadium. Fans saw Rebels QB Quinlan deliver touchdown passes to Ryan Dondrea (58 yards), David McClain (15 yards) and Ira Sampson (14 yards). Sampson also had a 2-yard TD run.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WRAL

Jurkovec's 3 TD passes carries BC past Colgate, 51-0

BOSTON — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is now on the radar screen with much higher expectations on him in his second season with the Eagles. His first test went well. Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters, leading BC to a 51-0...
COLLEGE SPORTS
kion546.com

Strong’s 2 TD passes lead Nevada past Cal 22-17

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Carson Strong threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns to lead Nevada to a 22-17 victory over California in the season opener for both teams. Strong connected on TDs to Romeo Doubs and Elijah Cooks for a happy homecoming to Northern California. Strong grew up about an hour away from Memorial Stadium, attending Cal games and camps. But after a knee injury his senior year in high school in Vacaville the Bears didn’t recruit him and he has turned into a star at Nevada. Cal lost its first regular-season nonconference under fifth-year coach Justin Wilcox.
NEVADA STATE
College Football News

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview. – Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Arkansas (2-0) vs Georgia Southern (1-1) Game Preview. Why Georgia Southern Will Win. The Hogs are coming off the massive win over Texas and have Texas A&M coming up next....
ARKANSAS STATE
ksl.com

Bonner's late TD pass lifts Utah State over Washington State

Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pullman, Wash. Utah State won 26-23. (Young Kwak, AP Photo) LOGAN — It took a near perfect quarter for it to happen, but Utah State managed to do the unthinkable.
UTAH STATE
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy