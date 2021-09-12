CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward, Incarnate Word make quick work of Prairie View AM

By The Associated Press
Cameron Ward completed 21 of 38 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns and Incarnate Word took control early on its way to a 40-9 victory over Prairie View A&M in nonconference play on Saturday.

Ward hooked up with CJ Hardy for a 16-yard score and a 7-0 lead just 4 minutes into the game. John Scifers added a 49-yard field goal and Marcus Cooper scored on a 16-yard run to put the Cardinals up 17-0 by quarter's end. Kevin Brown scored on an 8-yard run and Ward hit Roger McCuller for a 9-yard TD and a 30-0 halftime lead. Ward connected with Taylor Grimes for an 8-yard TD in the third quarter and Scifers kicked a 45-yard field goal in the fourth to cap Incarnate Word's scoring.

Jawon Pass fired a 25-yard TD pass to Colbey Washington in the fourth quarter for the Panthers (1-1). Pass completed 18 of 36 passes for 188 yards with three interceptions. Prairie View A&M had a 327-321 advantage in yards gained.

