Blaine County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Logan, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 23:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Logan; McPherson; Thomas The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Logan County in west central Nebraska Northeastern McPherson County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Western Blaine County in north central Nebraska Southern Thomas County in north central Nebraska * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northeast of Tryon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dunning, Halsey, Highway 83 crossing The Dismal River and Linscott. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 218 and 250. Highway 83 between mile markers 125 and 143. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

