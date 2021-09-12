CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Down to final drive, Great Danes fall to Rhode Island

NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell to the University of Rhode Island 14-16 in a nail-biting game that came down to the final drive. The Capital Region’s Hometown Heroes were celebrated in front of a Casey Stadium crowd of over 8,100 people – the first time fans packed a UAlbany football game since 2019. Karl Mofor led the way for the offense with 86 yards on the ground, 15 yards through the air, and a touchdown. Jackson Ambush and Danny Damico both finished with eight tackles, and Tyler Carswell nabbed the game’s lone interception.

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China, France denounce U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

WASHINGTON/CANBERRA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China on Thursday denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, saying such partnerships should not target third countries and warning of an intensified arms race in the region. Under the arrangement, dubbed AUKUS, the United States and Britain will...
WORLD
CNN

Some small businesses are happy about Biden's vaccine mandate

Maintaining a healthy environment during a pandemic without alienating employees and customers who don't want to wear masks or get vaccinated has been a headache for small business owners. Although everyone has questions about how it will work, some were relieved by President Biden's announcement last week that employers with...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Football
City
Syracuse, NY
Albany, NY
College Sports
Albany, NY
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
CBS News

France says leader of Islamic State in Sahara has been killed

France's president announced the death of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara's leader late Wednesday, calling Adnan Abu al-Walid al-Sahrawi's killing "a major success" for the French military after more than eight years fighting extremists in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that al-Sahrawi "was neutralized by French forces"...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

COVID-19 surge forces health care rationing in parts of West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In another ominous sign about the spread of the delta variant, Idaho public health leaders on Thursday expanded health care rationing statewide and individual hospital systems in Alaska and Montana have enacted similar crisis standards amid a spike in the number of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization.
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gray
CNN

Do Americans need boosters yet? Here are the questions the FDA will be asking

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration start meeting early Friday to discuss whether Americans need booster shots yet. It's a simple question but one that has become bogged down in politics and turf battles. It's sometimes seemed to put the FDA's independence at odds with a White House team eager to appear to be out ahead of an unpredictable pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy