Down to final drive, Great Danes fall to Rhode Island

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The University at Albany football team fell to the University of Rhode Island 14-16 in a nail-biting game that came down to the final drive. The Capital Region’s Hometown Heroes were celebrated in front of a Casey Stadium crowd of over 8,100 people – the first time fans packed a UAlbany football game since 2019. Karl Mofor led the way for the offense with 86 yards on the ground, 15 yards through the air, and a touchdown. Jackson Ambush and Danny Damico both finished with eight tackles, and Tyler Carswell nabbed the game’s lone interception.