Movies

Come From Away on Apple+ Via Broadway, Via Newfoundland

By @#frontmezzjunkies
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat an emotional day, evening, weekend. So it seemed utterly relevant and important to take in and land on the streaming of Broadway’s most beautiful musical ode to 9/11, Come From Away last night, with special thanks to Apple TV Plus. This viewing must have been the fourth time that I watched this magnificent show, and, honestly, I cried just as much (or more) as the first time I saw it at David Mirvish’s Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto over the Christmas holidays of 2016. The second and third were on Broadway with out-of-town friends. I must also admit that I was equally as excited to see it again last night as I was when it first came to Broadway in 2017 (it’s returning to Broadway this September 21, 2021). The filming of this critical and financially successful Broadway musical is simply perfection, performed miraculously live at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for an audience that included 9/11 survivors, front-line workers, and their family and friends, while also featuring the entire original cast, including the dynamic Jenn Colella, who earned a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.

COME FROM AWAY – Review

With all of the fun and frivolity of last weekend’s Labor Day holiday behind us, the nation turns its attention to an anniversary. But with this 20th remembrance, there will not be any cookouts or mattress sales. The attacks on September 11, 2001, are deeply etched in the minds of those who lived through it, with a collective “Where were you when…?” shorthand previously reserved for the deaths of celebrities or the moon landing. For those still skittish about attending public events and services, television, much as they did two decades ago, will have many specials and documentaries. But one streaming service, Apple TV+ will have an unusual tribute: a musical, a real honest-to-goodness Tony -Award-winning-Broadway musical. But how does that even work? Well, it’s not a tune-filled play of the actual attack, but rather a somehow charming story that emerged in its immediate aftermath. This tale is about a little town that opened its arms and hearts to strangers who have COME FROM AWAY.
‘Come From Away’ musical coming to Apple TV+ ahead of 9/11 anniversary

From Broadway to the U.K. to Australia, and now your living room, it’s curtain up on "Come From Away." A filmed version of the hit Broadway musical is being released on Apple TV+ on Sept. 10, which is fitting because the show takes place during the days following the 2001 terror attacks on New York City and the Pentagon.
'Come From Away' promises Easter eggs, empathy in film, Broadway return

David Hein speaks of a time when there was a lot of anger and fear in the world. When people were upset. When nothing felt certain. "What got us through that was ... we saw so many people being kind to one another in New York City, we saw theater coming back and opening up and people being encouraged to go back out and come back again."
Come From Away Review: All You Need to Know about this Apple TV+ Film

Come from away was a 2017 Broadway musical that had a heart-warming story. The story follows the advice of a young Fred Rogers who receives advice from his mother when he’s stuck in one of the frightening events. A little ray of hope in the midst of chaos can clearly be seen in this movie.
‘Come From Away’ on Apple TV+ is a 9/11 Musical That Celebrates Humanity

The phrase “9/11 musical” will no doubt elicit cringes from many, but give Come From Away a chance. The Canadian musical—which was filmed live in May 2021 and which is now streaming on Apple TV+—surprised audiences when it premiered on Broadway in 2017. Because, yes, it’s a 9/11 musical—but really, it’s a celebration of humanity.
'Come From Away,' filmed for Apple TV+, reveals light in a very dark world

While all the world’s attention was focused on New York City two decades ago, another story was unfolding in Gander, Newfoundland. There, at an airport where planes had been diverted in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, thousands of strangers were reminded of the goodness that emerges in the most unimaginable times.
La Jolla Playhouse’s Uplifting 9/11 Story ‘Come From Away’ Streaming on Apple TV+

There couldn’t be a better week — or month, or year — to watch the film version of the musical “Come From Away” than on this 20th anniversary of the tragedy of 9/11. The show recounts the real events that occurred in the small town of Gander, in the province of Newfoundland, Canada, when the U.S. airspace was completely closed to all incoming planes. Gander is home to a disproportionately large airport that used to be a refueling stop for transatlantic flights, before jets could make the trip without pause.
How Broadway Was Affected By 9/11

23 Broadway theatre’s were up and running. On September 11, 2001 all Broadway shows, as a matter of fact all of New York shut down. Shows remained shut Wednesday, September 12. On Thursday, they were open once again, thanks to City Hall. The Mayor, Rudolph Giuliani wanted Broadway open as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Watch the Cast of Broadway's Come From Away Perform 'Welcome to the Rock'

Just as the filmed Come From Away arrives on Apple TV+, the cast of the hit musical appeared on Good Morning America on September 10. The show will resume performances on September 21 at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre. Stars Rachel Tucker, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Joel Hatch, Pearl Sun, Caesar Samayoa, Emily Walton, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, De’Lon Grant and James Seol performed a rousing rendition of "Welcome to the Rock." Watch the performance below!
Theatre News: A New Tina, Diana, Company and Morning Sun

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner in “Tina.” (Manuel Harlan) When Adrianne Warren signed back on to Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, I was surprised. Ms.Warren, now stars in Women of the Movement, had signed a one-year development deal with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, which produces the civil rights movement limited series. Under the pact, Warren is to collaborate exclusively with Kapital on the development of ongoing and limited series. Then the press release cane out announcing Bronx-born Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Ms. Warren’s replacement. Ms. Obi-Melekwe made her Broadway debut, as the alternate to Warren during certain performances in the acclaimed West End production. Warren however Warren will return to her Tony nominated and I am sure her Tony winning role for a limited engagement through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainer Christina Bianco Reopens Holmdel’s Broadway at the Barn

It couldn’t have been more perfect casting when Christina Bianco played the iconic role of Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” at Paris’ Theatre Marigny. The critics and audience agreed, as she was awarded the Trophee De Le Comedie Musicale for her performance. “Fanny Brice is larger than life, and that’s...
Broadway Buskers: Ethan Slater/Dru Serkes

Since 2018, Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. All concerts are FREE, open to the public, and for all ages. We encourage you to arrive 30 minutes before...
Moulin Rouge! Kicked Off Bryant Park’s Broadway to Film

Bryant Park kicks off its “Broadway to Film” series tonight as part of the iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights. The lineup includes screenings of three films that currently have productions returning to Broadway this fall. Moulin Rouge! starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman will screen on Tuesday, September 14; The Phantom of the Opera, the film version of the longest-running show in Broadway history, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum and Patrick Wilson will screen on Monday, September 27; Mrs. Doubtfire starring Robin Williams and Sally Field will screen on Tuesday, September 28.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out Global

Back to Broadway: A Q&A with Chicago star Lillias White

This is the third article in Back to Broadway, Time Out’s series of interviews with members of the Broadway community who will be returning to work this fall. Nobody, but nobody, stops a show like Lillias White. In a Broadway career that has spanned more than 40 years, she has poured her thrilling voice into a river of superpowered musical numbers: “Thank God I’m Old” in Barnum, “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going” in Dreamgirls, “Mama Will Provide” in Once on This Island, “Memory” in Cats, “Brotherhood of Man” in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, “When You’re Good to Mama” in Chicago, “Rain” in Fela!—and, of course, “The Oldest Profession” in The Life, for which she won a 1997 Tony Award. Revered by audiences, critics and fellow performers alike, White returns to the Broadway stage this month as prison matron Mama Morton in the long-running Chicago, a role she first played in 2006. Warm and personable even via FaceTime, she chatted with us from backstage during her final week of rehearsals for the production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tony News: Audra McDonald, Leslie Odom, Jr. and More

CBS and The Tony Awards announced today hosts for The Tony Awards® Present: Broadway’s Back!, live from the Winter Garden Theatre in New York City, Sunday, Sept. 26 on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. The special will celebrate the return to live theatre and commemorate the 74th Annual Tony Awards® for the 2019-2020 season in a four-hour event across multiple platforms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

