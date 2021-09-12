CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 11th)

Cover picture for the articleU.S. remembers the lives lost on 9/11, families of 9/11 victims honor their loved ones, and tribute paid to heroes of Flight 93.Sept. 12, 2021.

FOX News Rundown EXTRA: The 20th Anniversary of September 11th

Today is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Nineteen Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks in the U.S. that day. Two of the planes were flown into the Twin Towers in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, changing so many Americans lives forever.
QUIGLEY: September 11th In Retrospect

I remember almost every detail of Tuesday, September 11th, 2001. It was a gorgeous day. Not a cloud in the sky. I was supposed to travel to Tokyo that Friday, so I went and got my haircut at the Fulton Street barber shop before work. On the way to the office, I walked right by the Twin Towers like I did almost every day. I arrived on the Merrill Lynch trading floor at about 7:30 and began my morning routine. I made a few calls, got my breakfast and then as the trading day began, I heard an oddly loud noise that sounded like a car crash. From that moment on, my life was inexorably changed.
Today in History for September 11th

Sights and sounds of this day in 2001, when America suffered the worst terrorist attack on its soil. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2c90e2e00d2446f4bccdfe080eeae7ba.
New York firefighter reflects on 9/11 20 years later

