Nightly News Full Broadcast (September 11th)

I remember almost every detail of Tuesday, September 11th, 2001. It was a gorgeous day. Not a cloud in the sky. I was supposed to travel to Tokyo that Friday, so I went and got my haircut at the Fulton Street barber shop before work. On the way to the office, I walked right by the Twin Towers like I did almost every day. I arrived on the Merrill Lynch trading floor at about 7:30 and began my morning routine. I made a few calls, got my breakfast and then as the trading day began, I heard an oddly loud noise that sounded like a car crash. From that moment on, my life was inexorably changed.

