CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rocky Mount, NC

Country club to host fundraising tourney

By From Contributed Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pitt Committee recently announced that the title sponsors for the 2021 tournament are McGriff Insurance Services, Davenport AutoPark and Live Oak Private Wealth. The idea for a golf event started when tournament Chairwoman Sheila Martin gave her son, Jim Pittman, one of her kidneys. Jim started playing golf at the age of 7 and has enjoyed the game ever since. It was only fitting that the family decided to host an annual event to raise money for organ donor education.

www.rockymounttelegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Greenville, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Society
The Hill

24 states threaten legal action over Biden's vaccine mandate

Twenty-four states threatened to sue the Biden administration on Thursday over the president's new rule to require employers with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and frequent testing for their workers. A group of Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden vowing to take legal action...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Kidneys#Insurance#Charity#The Pitt Committee#Live Oak Private Wealth#Honorbridge#Carolina Donor Services#North Carolinians#Benvenue Country Club
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy