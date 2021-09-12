Prep girls tennis: Vikings improve to 5-1 with sweep
FAIRFIELD — The Vanden High girls tennis team didn’t drop a set and lost just four games in a 9-0 Monticello Empire League victory over Will C. Wood, Friday. Winning in singles for the Vikings (5-1) were Maya Khanna at No. 1 (6-0, 6-1), Sasha Smith at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), Jasmine Yabut at No. 3 (6-0, 6-0), Maritza Garcia at No. 4 (6-2, 6-0), Danali Hardwick at No. 5 (6-1, 6-0) and Alexa Rodriguez at No. 6 (6-0, 6-0).www.dailyrepublic.com
Comments / 0