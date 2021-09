Extra time wasn’t enough to decide a winner in Saturday’s matchup between Champlain Valley Union and Hanover High School. It took until the second half, but Riley McGuire helped the Marauders to a 1-0 lead with 27 minutes left in regulation. Less than two minutes later, CVU answered when sophomore forward Chloe Pecor whiffed on a chance in the box, but got just enough of the ball to pick up the equalizer.