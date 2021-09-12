CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarleton State overwhelms Fort Lewis 54-7

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jayy McDonald and Khalil Banks both ran for a pair of touchdowns and Tarleton State overwhelmed Division II Fort Lewis 54-7 on Saturday night.

After a slow first quarter that ended with the game tied at 7, the Texans (1-1) put up 23 points in the second quarter, capped by a 2-yard run by Banks.

McDonald’s second TD, early in the third quarter, made it 37-7.

Daniel Wright Jr. led Tarleton State with 119 yards on 15 carries. McDonald had 92 yards and Banks 54 as the Texans piled up 30 first downs and 347 yards rushing.

With Duncan Steven going 16 of 20 for 154 yards and Mike Irwin adding another 93 passing, the Texans finished with 594 yards on offense.

Fort Lewis (0-2) finished with 190 yards.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

