CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Wilson’s 3 TD passes lead New Mexico past in-state rival

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Terry Wilson passed for 385 yards and his third touchdown pass of the game — a 58-yarder to Mannie Logan-Greene — powered New Mexico to a 34-23 victory over in-state rival New Mexico State on Saturday night.

The hookup was the only touchdown of the second half as the defense for each team held tight in red-zone situations. Leading 24-20 in the third quarter, the Lobos (2-0) twice drove inside the 10 and came away with only a field goal and a seven-point lead.

New Mexico State (0-2) then drove to inside the Lobos 20 but had to settle for a field goal of their own and a 27-23 deficit. Wilson’s throw to Logan-Greene early in the fourth quarter gave the Lobos a two-score lead they would not relinquish.

In addition to Wilson’s 385 yards through the air, the Lobos rushed for 178 yards for a total of 563. Bobby Cole had 107 yards rushing and one touchdown. The Lobos were penalized 12 times for 111 yards.

The Aggies managed 263 yards. Dino Maldonado threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Associated Press

Syracuse hosts in-state rival Albany with a lot at stake

Must-win games usually don’t happen this early in the season. For Syracuse, Game 3 has that sort of feel to it. Win, and the Orange (1-1) are back on track. A loss to in-state foe Albany (0-2) on Saturday in the Carrier Dome would be a blow to a team trying to restore a winning mentality after a 10-loss season. The Orange lost their home opener last week to Rutgers, 17-7, a victim of gaffes by special teams and a sputtering offense that doesn’t yet have a touchdown pass.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Jets impressed by Wilson’s poise, but want to limit pressure

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson’s teammates were still buzzing a few days after the New York Jets quarterback’s NFL debut. It wasn’t necessarily because of the stats he put up — which were good but not spectacular. It was the way the rookie remained cool-headed and unfazed while constantly having defenders in his face.
NFL
The Associated Press

Aaron Donald turns 30, closes in on more records for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — No matter how many sacks Aaron Donald racks up, he doesn’t stop thinking about the quarterbacks who got away. Donald’s first game in his 30s last Sunday looked like most of his performances from his 20s for the Los Angeles Rams. The most dominant defensive lineman of the previous seven NFL seasons harassed the Bears’ entire offense, constantly drawing double teams and altering Chicago’s game plan in the Rams’ season-opening 34-14 victory.
NFL
The Associated Press

Giants place LG Shane Lemieux on IR

WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Giants have placed starting left guard Shane Lemieux on the injured reserve list and signed offensive lineman Matt Skura off their practice squad. The Giants made the moves on Thursday afternoon, hours before a game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Lemieux had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Albuquerque#American Football#Ap#Logan Greene#Aggies
The Associated Press

Broncos stars Miller, Chubb could reunite against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One of the NFL’s most dominant pass-rushing duos could be on the field together for the first time in nearly two years Sunday. It would be somewhat fitting if it happened against Jacksonville, which has lost a franchise-record 16 consecutive games. Denver linebackers Von Miller and...
NFL
The Associated Press

Panthers’ lineman Miller still feeling effects of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman John Miller spent last Sunday watching his team’s season opener against the New York Jets from his bed, still recovering from COVID-19 symptoms. He’s hoping to get back on the field for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, although he’s not...
NFL
The Associated Press

Giants’ Gates carted off with broken leg against Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his leg in the first quarter of Thursday night’s game at Washington. Gates was carted off after a significant delay, and players came off the New York sideline to show their support for him. His injury was announced as a lower leg fracture.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Giants add Board, Myarick, Skura to roster for Thursday

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The New York Giants added receiver C.J. Board, tight end Chris Myarick and center Matt Skura to the roster before Thursday night’s game at Washington. There were no major surprises on either team’s inactives list. Tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Cam Brown, wide receiver Collin Johnson, cornerback Josh Jackson, cornerback Sam Beal and linebacker Justin Hilliard are out for New York.
NFL
The Associated Press

Miller cracking wise on teammates again after big comeback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Von Miller is officially back. The Broncos star linebacker celebrated his return to the lineup with a pair of sacks against the Giants last weekend after missing all of 2020 with an ankle injury. His successful return, however, was really sealed Thursday when he turned his...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy