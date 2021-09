HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Did you pack your anti-nausea medicine? The forecast for the next few days will likely cause you to need it. Let’s start with what we know: There is a Dense Fog Advisory for most of our region until 10 a.m. It will not be a fun start to the day across the mountains. Use those low beams and watch out for each other on your morning drive.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO