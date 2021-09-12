CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC-Georgia State: Mack Brown Postgame

By Isaiah Lucas
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- No. 24 North Carolina was able to pick up its first win of the season with a 59-17 defeat of Georgia State on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium. Sam Howell had a great bounce-back performance with 352 yards and three touchdowns in the air. He also added 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He joins Marquise Williams as the only quarterbacks in UNC history to throw for 300 yards and run for 100 yards in the same game (Williams did this against Notre Dame in 2014). Antoine Green had a breakout performance with 3 catches, 117 yards and a touchdown. The North Carolina defense held the Panthers to 90 yards through the air and 181 yards on the ground. Power Echols notched his first career interception in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.

