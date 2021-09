ALFRED, N.Y. — The New Jersey City University men's soccer team continued its blazing hot start to the 2021 season with yet another victory after the Gothic Knights dominated SUNY Cobleskill 3-1 in the first round of the Bryan Karl Tournament, hosted by Alfred University, on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 11. NJCU outshot the Fighting Tigers 30-4, including 16-1 in on-goal attempts, in the win. The Knights now take on D'Youville College in the Championship match tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, Sept. 12, at 2:00 p.m. after the Saints topped the hosting Saxons 3-1 earlier in the day on Saturday.

ALFRED, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO