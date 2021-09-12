CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: U.S. Drone Strike Targeted Aid Worker Carrying Water, Not Explosives

By Matthew S. Schwartz
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago


Independent investigations by The New York Times and The Washington Post are calling into question the U.S. military claims that its Aug. 29 drone strike in Kabul destroyed a car operated by an ISIS-K sympathizer, which allegedly contained explosives destined for the Kabul airport. The U.S. Central Command initial statement...



Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
The Week

Former acting CIA director wants White House to investigate Kabul strike after reports indicate U.S. erred

After The Washington Post and The New York Times published reports casting doubt on whether the United States correctly identified an alleged terror threat in Kabul before launching a missile strike that reportedly killed 10 civilians last month, former Deputy and Acting CIA Director Michael Morell is calling on the White House to launch its own investigation into the matter and be transparent about the findings.
The Associated Press

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon’s claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.
Military.com

Afghan Victims of U.S. Drone Strike Call for Apology

Victims of a U.S. drone strike on Thursday have called for an apology after ten people from their family were killed. Washington says Sunday's drone strike hit a suspected ISIS suicide bomber but the enraged family is demanding proof. Ramal Ahmadi lives in one compound with his three brothers and their families. He said his ten family members were "martyred" by the drone attack which took the lives of six children. The Pentagon says the strike hit its target and secondary explosions may have killed the Ahmadi family. Inside the courtyard, barely large enough to accommodate two vehicles, Emal, another Ahmadi brother, says the devastated hulk of a Toyota Corolla, which U.S. intelligence targeted as laden with explosives and readied for a suicide mission, was carrying three children and his nephew. Emal, who also has a special immigration visa processing, said he wants the U.S. to prove its case against the Ahmadi family, or "accept and apologize" that it was wrong. Emal also challenged U.S. claims that the vehicle was carrying explosives and that there were multiple secondary explosions, as gas canisters were intact in the corner of the courtyard and the house was relatively unscathed. His eldest brother, Zamarai, who died along with a nephew, 30-year-old Nasir Haideri, had both worked for U.S. government allied firms and both had applied for Special Immigration visas. They were being processed at the time of the strike. Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
wmleader.com

Kabul strike killed US aid worker and family, not ISIS bombers

A US airstrike in Kabul against a supposed Islamic State bomber actually killed an innocent man who worked for a US aid group and his family, according to newly published testimony and footage — raising the specter that the Pentagon lied to the public about the strike. The reported case...
Seattle Times

Times investigation: In U.S. drone strike, evidence suggests no Islamic State bomb

KABUL, Afghanistan — It was the last known missile fired by the United States in its 20-year war in Afghanistan, and the military called it a “righteous strike” — a drone attack after hours of surveillance Aug. 29 against a vehicle that U.S. officials thought contained an Islamic State bomb and posed an imminent threat to troops at Kabul’s airport.
UPI News

Drones target U.S. forces in Iraq on 9/11 anniversary

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. forces in Iraq were targeted by drones as the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks wrapped up. Col. Wayne Marotto, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter early Sunday that forces at Erbil International Airport were attacked by two Unmanned Aircraft Systems, or UAS, shortly before midnight.
