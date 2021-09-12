CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Borg Queen Will Return on ‘Star Trek: Picard’

By Claire Epting
 5 days ago
Star Trek: Picard has found their new Borg Queen. Season 2 of the Paramount+ show will see Annie Wersching joining the cast as the ominous cyborg leader. Wersching is perhaps best known for her role as Renee Walker in 24, as well as her time on Bosch and Marvel's Runaways. She will join the existing ensemble cast of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner.

