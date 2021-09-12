The Borg Queen Will Return on ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Yesterday was Star Trek Day, commemorating fifty-five years since the premiere of the original series, and among the announcements was an official early renewal for the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard. It was already announced that the third season of the show would likely film back-to-back with the second, but this is the first official announcement that it will go forward (you can see the teaser for the upcoming season at this link). The news does not come as a surprise as the first season was well-received when it debuted in 2020 and Paramount+ is pushing heavy on the Trek franchise as it expands its streaming offerings. My guess is that this one will continue as long as Patrick Stewart (currently 81 years old) is willing to stick with the show. So don’t be surprised if a fourth season announcement is made at some point next year. The second season of the show will premiere in February 2022, though an exact date has not been set yet. Also announced on Star Trek Day: Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 will premiere November 18th (you can see the trailer at this link), the younger-skewing Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere October 28th, and the Section 31 spin-off from Discovery is currently in development.

