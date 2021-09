The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has created a new Michigan immunization portal for residents to review and save their own immunization records. As of Aug. 19, anyone 18 years or older who has immunization records in the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) is able to locate their immunization record in MCIR if a record exists and matches their government identification (examples include a Michigan Secretary of State driver's license or ID card or U.S. passport).

