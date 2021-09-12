CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Rust Season 1 Episode 1

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Rust Season 1 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

Tell-Tale TV

American Horror Story: Double Feature Review: Thirst (Season 10 Episode 3)

A surprise visitor brings along a whole new set of problems for the Gardner family on American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 Episode 3, “Thirst.”. Picking up where the show left off on Season 10 Episode 2, “Pale,” Alma is going through her transition, with Harry by her side to help out. Meanwhile, miraculously, Doris falls down the stairs and has to be hospitalized, giving Harry and Alma time to perfect their plan.
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 trailer tells the story of Max and Helen

Today NBC released another new trailer for New Amsterdam season 4, and this one will make a lot of Sharpwin fans very happy. If you look below, you can see what is basically the love story for Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe over the course of the past few seasons. You see the very first time that they were around each other at the start of season 1, and then everything that transpired for the two ever since. Both have gone through significant pain and devastation — Max lost Georgia, the two dealt with a deadly pandemic, and there were times where both of their jobs were in jeopardy.
Chicago Sun-Times

‘American Rust’: It gets very hard to stay with Showtime’s meandering steel-town drama

Detective Sgt. Mare Sheehan from “Mare of Easttown” and Chief of Police Del Harris from “American Rust” mine different turf in Pennsylvania about five hours’ drive from one another, what with Sheehan working a small town near Philadelphia while Harris patrols an area in the Southwestern part of the state — but if they ever happened to run into each in a bar and exchanged pleasantries, they’d find out they had a lot in common. They’re both middle-aged, world-weary, emotionally damaged souls whose respective territories are rife with murder cases involving young people, complicated family relationships and combustible romances.
TV Fanatic

Watch Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 15 Online

Watch Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 15 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Hell's Kitchen S20E15 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include FOX. Episode Details. On Hell's Kitchen Season 20 Episode 15, Chef Ramsay plans an emotional reunion for the remaining chefs,...
TheWrap

Showtime’s ‘American Rust’ Review: Jeff Daniels Is Wasted in Mystery Set in Dying Steel Mill Town

There is presumably a point buried amid the infinite frowns and vaguely tortured souls abound in “American Rust,” but like each character’s motivation, it’s undetectable. Showrunner Dan Futterman seems to be marginally curious about the Pennsylvania Rust Belt setting seen in the new Showtime drama, but not enough to build a compelling narrative about it.
TV Fanatic

Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 Review: Relentless

And no, I'm not solely talking about how hot he is either, though he is scrumptious. He's been such an unexpected surprise this season. Admittedly, the turnabout of his character is still enough to give a person whiplash. Nevertheless, his antics by the end of Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 10 were nothing if not entertaining.
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Review: Rendition

If you wanted to learn more about The Reapers, then The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 was the hour you were looking for. Unfortunately, the hour featured the best and worst of this long-running post-apocalyptic drama. We'll start with Leah. If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know...
TV Fanatic

American Ninja Warrior Exclusive Clip: Kaden Lebsack's Journey

The American Ninja Warrior Finals are well underway, and TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip about one of the awesome younger competitors!. American Ninja Warrior saw many changes this year, from the addition of younger athletes to the 'Split Decision" added to the courses!. TV Fanatic has an exclusive clip...
How to Watch “American Rust” series premiere

American Rust premieres tonight at 10pm on Showtime. Tune in to get wrapped up in this new family drama, streaming today on FuboTV. Based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name, American Rust follows a conflicted police chief as he unravels a murder rattling his small rust belt town. When the son of the women he loves is accused, he is confronted with a dilemma—to be governed by the loyal grey area so ingrained in the soil beneath his dilapidated mining town—beneath his home—or to follow the unflinching arm of the law. In a place ravaged by time and economic hardship, wilted by secrets and flooded with desperation, chief Harris struggles to make the right choices.
TV Fanatic

Fantasy Island Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Big Five Oh

Since this reboot began, I've discovered that a lot of people in my life (who I'd assumed were better versed in '80s TV) are unfamiliar with the original series and the format which, like The Love Boat, brought well-known celebrities on as guests with problems that could be solved in a short, rompy hour.
TV Fanatic

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Online: Season 1 Episode 8

On Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 1 Episode 8, the pair's relationship was put to the test as they tried to make sense of recent events. Meanwhile, Jukebox was forced to make a decision that could have big implications for someone he loved. He also had to come to...
TV Fanatic

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 7

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 7 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!. This is real. I want to wake up with you every morning, fall asleep beside you every night. I want to know you. All of you. Tony.
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Twist

On Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 5, we are finally out of the Arconia and on the road!. Charles and Oliver spy Mabel with tie-dye guy and decide to tail her in Oliver's unfortunate clunker, Aphrodite. There's plenty to unpack, so let's dive -- or drive --...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 2 title spoilers: What does it mean?

There is a lot of mystery surrounding NCIS season 19 episode 2, not that this should come as a shock. This is the episode following the explosive premiere, one that has a lot to dive into when it comes to the status of Mark Harmon as Gibbs. Is he alive? It feels like it, but that doesn’t mean that the character will appear in every episode.
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.02 - Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45 - Press Release

Home Economics: Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45 (9/29) “Chorizo with Mojo Verde and Chicharrón, $45” – Things get a little hot in the kitchen when Tom considers ghostwriting a memoir for a celebrity chef. Connor starts dating a woke friend of Sarah and Denise’s who makes a surprising impact on him on an all-new episode of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
TV Fanatic

The 4400 Trailer: Missing People Return Years Later With a Few... Upgrades!

The CW has released a full, 90-second trailer for the forthcoming reboot, and it looks like a compelling new drama. The series follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them.
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6 Review: The Spy Humongous

Into every great, yet humble, fellowship, a little temptation will fall and test the mettle of the team's spirit. Of course, on Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Episode 6, the weak link in the Delta Team chain is Boimler. His head is turned by the Red Shirts' big talk, but his heart stays the course when action is needed.
