American Rust Season 1 Episode 1

American Rust premieres tonight at 10pm on Showtime. Tune in to get wrapped up in this new family drama, streaming today on FuboTV. Based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name, American Rust follows a conflicted police chief as he unravels a murder rattling his small rust belt town. When the son of the women he loves is accused, he is confronted with a dilemma—to be governed by the loyal grey area so ingrained in the soil beneath his dilapidated mining town—beneath his home—or to follow the unflinching arm of the law. In a place ravaged by time and economic hardship, wilted by secrets and flooded with desperation, chief Harris struggles to make the right choices.
