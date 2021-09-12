The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4

NEW YORK, NY – September 2, 2021 – AMC announced today that The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh has joined the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s ten-episode second season premiering October 3 at 10:00p.m. ET/9c on AMC with all episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning September 26. McIntosh will reprise her role as “Jadis,” a fan favorite from the Walking Dead. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and Showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond also stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, and Ted Sutherland.
