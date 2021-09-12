CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!

ComicBook

The Walking Dead Foreshadows Shock Season 11 Death With a Comic Book Twist

Rosita's (Christian Serratos) dark dream puts a twist on a comic book kill and could be an ominous warning for a main character on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." When Rosita and Carol (Melissa McBride) set off with Kelly (Angel Theory) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) to catch horses and help a starving Alexandria, Rosita confides in Carol about recent dreams she's been having about Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). Rosita watches her ex-boyfriend die years earlier, bludgeoned to death by Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbwire-wrapped baseball bat in the cliffhanger that ends Season 6.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan Promises It 'Gets a Lot F--king Crazier' After Nasty Episode-Ending Surprise

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, treat this interview like Negan might a sentence without an expletive and skip it. The Walking Dead unpacked not one but two shockers in Sunday’s “Acheron, Part 2” (recapped in full here): First, Maggie allowed Negan to live even after he ignored her cry for help and let her fall into the open arms of a pack of walkers. Then, her recollection of her cold response to a house of horrors led to… well… as Jeffrey Dean Morgan puts it, “a little glimpse of understanding”...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead Fans React To Final Season’s Cold-Blooded First Death

The final season of The Walking Dead just claimed its first victim. The season 11 premiere ended on a surprise cliffhanger as Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) elected not to rescue Maggie (Lauren Cohan) from a Walker horde. As we all expected, though, episode 2 revealed that she survived. However, in another shock twist, Maggie ended up making arguably just as dark a decision as Negan by leaving one of her group to die.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jadis Returns With a New Look In The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 Extended Trailer

Jadis returns with a new mission — and a new look — in Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Years after a Civic Republic Military helicopter shuttled Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and a gravely-wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) away from The Walking Dead, flying them to a different corner of the zombie apocalypse, the second and final season of the spin-off catches up with Jadis as a soldier of the black-clad CRM. Their mission: fight for the survival of humankind and the survival of the Alliance of the Three, part of the Three Circles mythology connecting The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead and TWD: World Beyond.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Fan-Favorite 'Walking Dead' Character

AMC has dropped the extended trailer and new key art for The Walking Dead: World Beyond's final season which reveals a major bombshell arrival — Pollyanna McIntosh will be joining the spinoff series for Season 2 as fan-favorite character Jadis, in a crossover from the main Walking Dead series. Per the trailer, the big reveal looks to be that Jadis/Anne is alive and working with the Civic Republic to "create a new era on this planet." The Walking Dead: World Beyond's ten-episode second and final season will premiere October 3 at 10 PM ET on AMC, with all episodes available one week early on AMC+ beginning September 26.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Walking Dead: World Beyond - Season 2 - Pollyanna McIntosh Joins Cast

NEW YORK, NY – September 2, 2021 – AMC announced today that The Walking Dead’s Pollyanna McIntosh has joined the cast of The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s ten-episode second season premiering October 3 at 10:00p.m. ET/9c on AMC with all episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning September 26. McIntosh will reprise her role as “Jadis,” a fan favorite from the Walking Dead. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and Showrunner Matt Negrete, The Walking Dead: World Beyond also stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, Joe Holt, Jelani Alladin, Natalie Gold, and Ted Sutherland.
TV SERIES
Canyon News

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘Hunted’

HOLLYWOOD—So The Reapers had been teased on “The Walking Dead” by Maggie, but in this week’s episode, ‘Hunted’ we witnessed them in action and damn they are a deadly bunch to say the least America. These individuals are brutal, tactical and vicious in their tactics that took out several of our heroes. In addition, Maggie was on the verge of being captured, but managed to escape for the time being, before being tracked by a Reaper who she managed to get the advantage over.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Creepshow season 3: Walking Dead cast, release date and trailer

Greg Nicotero never ceases to amaze with this talent for bringing us some gruesome content. Season 11 of The Walking Dead has only released two episodes, and already the walkers have been outstanding. Now we get a look at season 3 of his Shudder series Creepshow, and it looks to surpass seasons 1 and 2. We will also get to see some more Walking Dead cast in the third season of this series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Star Teases “Epic” Commonwealth Storyline in Season 11

Welcome to the Commonwealth: a community unlike any seen before on The Walking Dead. Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) make the expedition to meet Stephanie, the woman whose voice comes over Eugene's long-range radio in Season 10. But their rail yard rendezvous in Charleston, West Virginia, is derailed by white-armored soldiers under the command of General Mercer (Michael James Shaw), who supervises the group's intense interview by Commonwealth Auditors Clark (Carrie Genzel) and Evans (Matthew Cornwell). By the end of "Acheron: Part 2," processing pays off when Mercer formally grants Eugene's group asylum and citizenship in the united townships of the Commonwealth.
CHARLESTON, WV
Observer

‘The Walking Dead’ Is Somehow Not Dead, Still Walking

AMC’s The Walking Dead has shown some surprising signs of life recently. It’s been the most in-demand TV show in the world across all platforms ever since its 11th and final season debuted on August 22nd, according to Parrot Analytics. The zombie show had seen both its total viewership and ratings in the all important 18-49 demographic sink for the previous five seasons. That’s the opposite of what television executives want to see, particularly for a franchise that will soon add two spinoff shows and a series of films.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 Teaser Trailer: A Punishing New World

"This new world is punishing," hisses Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) from ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse in Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Texas is an irradiated wasteland after Strand and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) failed to prevent Teddy Maddox (John Glover) from firing a submarine-launched nuclear missile in Season 6, ushering in an explosive ending and a "beginning" — a harsh new reality of surviving nuclear fallout in a world already overrun by the zombified undead. Get a fresh look at the new season before The Walking Dead spin-off returns to AMC on October 17.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Maggie's Fate Revealed as The Walking Dead Resolves Negan Cliffhanger

The Walking Dead resolves the cliffhanger that ended "Acheron: Part 1" and reveals Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) fate in Sunday's "Acheron: Part 2." Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 2. Maggie lives! After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leaves her behind to die in a zombie-swarmed subway tunnel to end The Walking Dead's Season 11 premiere, the uneatable Maggie Rhee makes her escape in "Acheron: Part 2." Like her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), who scurries under a dumpster to save himself from walkers in Season 6, Maggie fights off the undead and crawls beneath a just-as-grimy subway car to start "Acheron: Part 2."
TV SERIES
iconvsicon.com

Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Trailer and Artwork For Season 7; New Season Debuts On October 17th

AMC released today the trailer and key art for Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, which returns Sunday, October 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMCwith all episodes available one week early on AMC+, beginning October 10. AMC also announced that actress and director Aisha Tyler, who directed an episode of Fear the Walking Dead in Season 6, is set to appear in Season 7. Check out the official trailer and key art for the series below.
TV & VIDEOS

