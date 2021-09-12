The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s The Walking Dead. If you’d rather watch first, read later, treat this interview like Negan might a sentence without an expletive and skip it. The Walking Dead unpacked not one but two shockers in Sunday’s “Acheron, Part 2” (recapped in full here): First, Maggie allowed Negan to live even after he ignored her cry for help and let her fall into the open arms of a pack of walkers. Then, her recollection of her cold response to a house of horrors led to… well… as Jeffrey Dean Morgan puts it, “a little glimpse of understanding”...

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO