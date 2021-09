As we prepare ourselves for Heels episode 6 on Starz next week, it’s pretty clear that things are going to be a mess and then some for the DWL. On tonight’s episode, we saw Crystal go rogue after being encouraged by Wild Bill to get her own place in the sun. She did a great job! The problem here is that she did TOO good of a job — she made Ace mad, he took it out on Bobby, and then he got hurt. One of the show’s most-likable wrestlers is out of commission for a while.

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO