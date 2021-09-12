EVIL Season 2 Episode 9

What If revealed the first look at the new episodes coming up on Disney+ on Twitter. Doctor Strange's dark counterpart is front and center in the clip. Marvel fans have been loving the alternate universe adventures throughout the show's run. People got a taste of the Marvel Zombies-influenced universe last week, and it seems like that Spider-Man will be getting another stint on the show. Other characters from throughout the first season will return as well. T'Challa's version of Star-Lord, evil Doctor Strange, Captain Carter, Thanos, and Loki will all be coming back for more. During the clip, there's also some Infinity Stones drama with the iconic sacrifice moment from Avengers: Endgame happening for Iron Man. Ultron also appears, which might be a cause for this motley crew of Avengers to rally around. (If there weren't already enough existential threats to address in the series already.) That tentacle monster from the first episodes also looms large for the rest of the season. Check out the clip for yourself down below:

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO