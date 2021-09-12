CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Taliban government stacked with Gitmo prisoners freed by Obama — and Biden may send them more

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour members of the Taliban’s new government are alumni of Gitmo, released by President Barack Obama in 2014 in his drive to empty out the Guantanamo Bay detention center in hopes of closing it down. Closing Gitmo became a goal for the left almost as soon as it opened. Obama...

Franky Castle
11d ago

25th amendment would have been used on Trump if he handled border this way, Afghanistan, inflation, low job reports, rise in Covid19, unemployment And the border he has yet to visit

Tony
11d ago

Biden needs to be removed immediately. He is hurting America and Americans. He is careless and ignorant to what happens to our nation. They did say the evil will rise in America at this age and time and will try to sabotage and destroy our nation. You can call it doomsday or anti-Christ or whatever but we as an American we haven’t come to this stage of life to get harassed , abused or get killed by these elements. We have fought for this country, we have earned our rights and our freedom. We are one nation one people and one planet under one God. We should not allow the evil get into under our skin.

Richard dale Johnson jr
11d ago

and for a fact,gitmo was opened in 2001, has held a total of 780. and obam let go 197, which est 100 went back to terrorism,bush ,500, est 192 went back to terrorism,Trump,1!!!!. he reversed obam ,and wanted more terrorists captured sent there....

