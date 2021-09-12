Taliban government stacked with Gitmo prisoners freed by Obama — and Biden may send them more

President Joe Biden had a simple message in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday: The U.S. is back to being the global hegemon you all know and love. There was nothing particularly new or novel in the framing of Biden’s 34-minute address. It was staid and steady, with little of the oratorical flourish of the Obama era and none of the self-congratulatory jingoism of the Trump age. At times, it sounded like a speech that could have been delivered by (almost) any other U.S. president since the early 1990s. And that’s likely how his advisers wanted it to sound.

