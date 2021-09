Season 2 episode 7 is going to be airing on The CW next week and in a lot of ways, this should serve as a tale of reflection. The show has told a pretty enormous arc through the first six episodes of the season and in some ways, there could be a subtle shift now over to some character-based plots. This episode in particular will be the biggest one all season for Yvette Monreal’s character of Yolanda. It’s in a lot of ways about trauma and how to best handle it.

